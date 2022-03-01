DC Cold Weather Emergency is in effect - Here's what you should know

When it's cold outside, the chance of getting frostbite or hypothermia increases.

WASHINGTON — The District of Columbia activated its Cold Weather Emergency Alert on Saturday.

The alert is activated in DC when the temperatures and wind chill drop below 15 degrees or when the temperatures along with the wind chill is 20 degrees and is accompanied by snow, rain or other possible severe weather.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures will be 26 degrees but due to wind chill will feel like 18 degrees. Low temperatures increase the likelihood of frostbite and hypothermia.

When a Cold Weather Emergency Alert is activated, DC officials urge residents to take the following actions:

Stay indoors if possible and cover up with warm clothes to limit the amount of skin exposed to the cold when outside.

Know the signs of hypothermia and check on neighbors—especially the elderly, young children and other vulnerable individuals.

Any resident who is experiencing homelessness and needs shelter can contact 311 or the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093 to request transport. DC will open hypothermia shelters in public buildings and recreation centers to provide a warm space to anyone experiencing homelessness.

If an animal has been left in extreme temperature and is experiencing an emergency, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at 202-723-5730.