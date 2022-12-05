Wegmans announces opening date for first DC store

The grocery store is set to open in Tenleytown on Wednesday, July 13.

The long-awaited opening of D.C.'s first Wegmans on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest is coming soon. The popular grocery store chain announced that the City Ridge location would open on July 13 at 9 a.m.

Wegmans says they are still hiring additional employees for this location and that people are encouraged to apply on their website.

Last year, Wegmans announced that the grocery store was opening on Wisconsin Ave. They said they were planning to hire about 450 people, including 150 full-time employees.

Wegmans is also still expanding its staff at its Reston location and is actively seeking 150 full-time employees. The Reston location is set to open in 2023. According to a press release, the store will hire more than 400 people, with the majority of the hires being local.

According to data from Mayor Muriel Bowser's office in January, some neighborhoods west of the Anacostia River average one grocery store for every 10,000 residents, while only three of the District's grocery stores are located east of the River.

"There are currently only two existing full-service grocery stores in Ward 7, serving 80,669 residents, of which 92% are African American," Bowser wrote.