Northeast DC carjacking leads to police chase, Wednesday morning barricade

The overnight situation has resulted in a large police presence in the Carver/Langston neighborhood.

WASHINGTON — A carjacking in Northeast D.C. has resulted in a dramatic scene in the Carver/Langston neighborhood Wednesday morning. 

Shortly after the carjacking occurred, a police pursuit ensued and ultimately morphed into a barricade situation, according to DC officers. The chase ended on 18th Street, Northeast. 

Police were seen surrounding a red Mercedes in front of a string of rowhomes in the neighborhood. The car's doors were left wide open behind a caution-taped area, however, no passengers were seen inside when WUSA9 was on the scene Wednesday morning in the 6 a.m. hour. 

Officials also have yet to specify the exact time and place that the string of events began; sometime in the overnight hours leading into Wednesday. 

Police have said that multiple people were involved, however, they have not yet confirmed how many. WUSA9 is still working to find out if any arrests have been made, or if injuries or weapons were involved. 

WUSA9 will update this story as additional information is confirmed through our newsroom.

