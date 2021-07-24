DC's public emergency order extended by Mayor Bowser; health emergency order ends

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Saturday that she would be extending the public emergency order for Washington DC and ending the public health emergency order.
The change and extension come after both emergencies were put in place on March 11, 2020, amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The public emergency declaration is now extended until October 8, 2021, according to the order.
"While we will no longer operate under a Public Health Emergency, we will continue to keep in place a Public Emergency," said Bowser in her office's news release. "In doing so, the District can stay nimble in our response to the virus and we retain the ability to implement or dial up and down critical measures to protect the health of our community. To our residents and workers who have not yet claimed their free COVID-19 vaccine, our message is simple: don’t wait, vaccinate.”
Moving forward, Bowser's office said the mayor can retain the authority to:
- Receive federal reimbursement, as well as federal relief and recovery grants
- Make personnel changes necessary to respond to the emergency
- Alter government services – e.g., make changes to how services are provided to residents
- Implement preventive measures for people who are medically vulnerable or experiencing homelessness
- Establish/extend emergency grant authority for DMPED
- Provide incentives to comply with public health recommendations
- Establish mask requirements
- Establish vaccination requirements
