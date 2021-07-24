x
DC

DC's public emergency order extended by Mayor Bowser; health emergency order ends

The change and extension come after both emergencies were put in place on March 11, 2020, amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo with the Capitol in the background, two women toast in the air from afar while enjoying a warm fall afternoon as the sun begins to set on the National Mall in Washington. Officials in the nation's capital are questioning the results of the 2020 census, which show a large boost in population but not as high as they had expected. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Saturday that she would be extending the public emergency order for Washington DC and ending the public health emergency order. 

The change and extension come after both emergencies were put in place on March 11, 2020, amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The public emergency declaration is now extended until October 8, 2021, according to the order

"While we will no longer operate under a Public Health Emergency, we will continue to keep in place a Public Emergency," said Bowser in her office's news release. "In doing so, the District can stay nimble in our response to the virus and we retain the ability to implement or dial up and down critical measures to protect the health of our community. To our residents and workers who have not yet claimed their free COVID-19 vaccine, our message is simple: don’t wait, vaccinate.” 

Moving forward, Bowser's office said the mayor can retain the authority to:

  • Receive federal reimbursement, as well as federal relief and recovery grants
  • Make personnel changes necessary to respond to the emergency
  • Alter government services – e.g., make changes to how services are provided to residents
  • Implement preventive measures for people who are medically vulnerable or experiencing homelessness
  • Establish/extend emergency grant authority for DMPED
  • Provide incentives to comply with public health recommendations
  • Establish mask requirements
  • Establish vaccination requirements

