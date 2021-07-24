DC's public emergency order extended by Mayor Bowser; health emergency order ends

"While we will no longer operate under a Public Health Emergency, we will continue to keep in place a Public Emergency," said Bowser in her office's news release. "In doing so, the District can stay nimble in our response to the virus and we retain the ability to implement or dial up and down critical measures to protect the health of our community. To our residents and workers who have not yet claimed their free COVID-19 vaccine, our message is simple: don’t wait, vaccinate.”