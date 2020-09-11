DC businesses start to take down plywood after 2020 Election worries

DC officials asked all businesses and property owners to remove boards and fencing that were put up last week across the District.

WASHINGTON — DC officials on Sunday asked all businesses and property owners to remove boards and fencing that were put up last week across the District.

WUSA9 saw some had started the process Sunday night, with people still celebrating in the District after former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to be President-elect my multiple media outlets.

There were not tons of damage seen on election night.

The Metropolitan Police Department made three arrests on election night, and thousands did pack the streets in the coming days before and after Biden was projected to be the winner.

Numerous demonstrations were expected and happened throughout the 2020 Election week. Businesses all across the District, but especially near the White House, started boarding up the weekend before.

The National Park Service told WUSA9 that it had multiple groups apply for permits to demonstrate on or around Election Day.

Boarded up businesses in DC are starting the process of taking the plywood DOWN.



A lot of fear around the destruction of property in DC comes after protests over George Floyd's death sparked peaceful and violent protests in the Nation's Capitol.

The National Park Service also put protective fencing around the White House before Election Day after a request from US Secret Service officials.