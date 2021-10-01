Police: 17-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting that happened on Florida Avenue, Northeast DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).
Officer arrived around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to find the teen shot inside an "establishment." He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the department.
The 17-year-old that died is Omari Dunn, who lived in Northwest DC at the time of his death, said DC Police
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.