Police: 17-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting that happened on Florida Avenue, Northeast DC, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police).

Officer arrived around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to find the teen shot inside an "establishment." He was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to the department.

The 17-year-old that died is Omari Dunn, who lived in Northwest DC at the time of his death, said DC Police

