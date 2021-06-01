Metro train and bus routes closing early in DC due to violence, President Trump supporter protests

Metrorail service ending at 8 p.m. and Metrobus services will end at 9 p.m. according to a news release from the agency.

WASHINGTON — Metrobus and Metrorail will close early on Wednesday amid President Trump supporters' protests over unfounded claims of election fraud that have turned violent and led to break-ins at the US Capitol Building, according to WMATA.

Metrorail service will end at 8 p.m. and Metrobus services will end at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the agency.

MetroAccess will not begin any new trips (i.e. "outbound" service from customers' residences) after 9 p.m. Customers with existing reservations will be contacted by the MetroAccess service center.

Officials with WMATA said Metro will announce any additional adjustments as necessary.

A woman has been shot inside the US Capitol Building as Trump supporters tried to break into the House Chamber, according to DC Police. She is in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital, DC Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Metrorail service ending at 8 p.m., Metrobus service ending at 9 p.m. for public safetyhttps://t.co/Ij0xaWSXwe #wmata pic.twitter.com/NXbZF4ri7T — Metro (@wmata) January 6, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down Wednesday and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests rage at the Capitol complex.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police.