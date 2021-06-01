National Guard troops deployed to DC, US Capitol on lockdown

National Guard troops are being deployed in D.C. as Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol building and gunshots were fired inside.

WASHINGTON — National Guard troops are being deployed to D.C. from the District, Virginia and Maryland as Trump supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol building around 2:30 p.m.

The news comes after gunshots have been fired inside the building and a person was injured inside the legislative halls, according to information confirmed to WUSA9 by multiple sources.

Both Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced the move on social media. President Trump also said on social media that troops would be deployed to the District.

Guard troops from D.C.'s border states started to move in DC after the Department of Defense first denied DC National Guard troops to be deployed to the Capitol, according to the DC Council in a statement to WUSA9.

"My team and I are working closely with Mayor Bowser, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted. "Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers."

"I never thought I’d see a day like this in America. I am not going to stand for this, and neither should any American," said Maryland's Gov. Hogan said in a Tweet after saying he was sending help to the district.

Both Northam and Hogan also have sent state police troopers to DC to help law enforcement with the violence.

The news of more National Guard troops and state police troopers being deployed also comes after Bowser announced a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Washington amid violence.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public places within the District," said the order from Bowser's office.

At my direction, the @MDSP is sending in troopers to assist the Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Capitol Police. I have instructed the Adjutant General of the @MDNG to call up a rapid response force to support law enforcement and restore order. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 6, 2021

My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.



Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021

U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down Wednesday and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as protests rage at the Capitol complex.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police.

Protesters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.