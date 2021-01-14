x
DC

Metro closing 13 stations ahead of Inauguration Day in DC

The stations staying open will operate on a Saturday schedule.

WASHINGTON — WMATA will close 13 Metrorail stations ahead of Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, according to the transit authority in a statement to WUSA9.

“We are working closely with our regional and federal partners to keep the public safe during this National Special Security Event and to discourage travel within the secure zone,” said General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld. “While we are supporting law enforcement plans to enhance security, we are also keeping essential services in place for our residents who need to get to work, to medical appointments, and to grocery stores.”

Stations closed will be:

  • Red Line  Farragut North, Judiciary Square, Union Station
  • Yellow LineGreen Line Archives
  • Blue Line Arlington Cemetery
  • Blue LineOrange LineSilver Line Farragut West McPherson Square, Federal 
  • Center SW, Capitol South, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle

Stations that are left open will run on a weekend schedule, according to WMATA.

Buses will operate on normal weekday and weekend schedules, except for Inauguration Day. Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on Inauguration Day.

Customers traveling through downtown should allow additional travel time due to detours and road closures around the security perimeter, said the transit agency.

