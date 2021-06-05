Mayor Bowser activates DC’s Heat Emergency Plan for Monday

The District’s residents are encouraged to use cooling centers for relief from the extremely hot weather if in need of cooling off.

WASHINGTON — DC’s Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Sunday, June 6, and Monday, June 7, according to a statement from her office on Saturday.

The District’s residents are encouraged to use cooling centers for relief from the extremely hot weather if in need of cooling off. Sunday was the hottest day of 2021, so far for the District, according to WUSA9's weather team.

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. More information on the centers can be found at heat.dc.gov. Residents can also find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue, Northwest, will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services will be provided including restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary.

District spray parks are open from 10 am to 8 pm, every day through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions Offered By DC Health: