Is vaccination pre-registration still available across DC, Maryland and Virginia?

WASHINGTON — Changes to how we sign up for vaccinations are coming to the D.C. area.
WUSA9’s Q&A Team looked into what’s new.
Question:
Is pre-registration still available in D.C.?
Answer:
Wednesday, April 28 was the last day pre-registrations were accepted in DC.
Now, the District is transitioning to walk-up vaccination sites.
The complete transition to those walk-up vaccination sites will begin Saturday, May 1.
Walk-up shots will be given for residents’ first dose. you’ll schedule your second.
Now, keep in mind that those walk-up sites will be in addition to pharmacies, clinics, and health care providers—
They are also administering vaccines.
And they will have their own scheduling systems.
Q:
What about in Maryland and Virginia?
A:
In Maryland, Prince George’s County has also moved away from pre-registration.
Anyone looking to get the shot can now schedule their own first-dose appointments at all County-operated clinics. The entire state will phase out of pre-registration this Saturday.
Everyone who has pre-registered will have been contacted by then, Governor Larry Hogan said at a news conference Wednesday.
Gov. Hogan also shared that, effective immediately, masks are no longer required outdoors in Maryland
In Virginia, there is no longer a need to pre-register in Prince William or Arlington counties, or in Alexandria.
Pre-registrations are still being used in other areas, such as Fairfax County.
“However numbers are very low. While we do pull names and invite to schedule, we have widespread vaccine availability and therefore it is less necessary to prioritize,” Allyson Pearce, Marketing and Community Relations Specialist at Fairfax County Health Department confirmed in an emailed statement.
