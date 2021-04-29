Is vaccination pre-registration still available across DC, Maryland and Virginia?

In some areas, you can still pre-register. But in many, it won’t be available for much longer.

WASHINGTON — Changes to how we sign up for vaccinations are coming to the D.C. area.

WUSA9’s Q&A Team looked into what’s new.

Question:

Is pre-registration still available in D.C.?

Answer:

Wednesday, April 28 was the last day pre-registrations were accepted in DC.

Now, the District is transitioning to walk-up vaccination sites.

The complete transition to those walk-up vaccination sites will begin Saturday, May 1.

Walk-up shots will be given for residents’ first dose. you’ll schedule your second.

Now, keep in mind that those walk-up sites will be in addition to pharmacies, clinics, and health care providers—

They are also administering vaccines.

And they will have their own scheduling systems.

Q:

What about in Maryland and Virginia?

A:

In Maryland, Prince George’s County has also moved away from pre-registration.

Anyone looking to get the shot can now schedule their own first-dose appointments at all County-operated clinics. The entire state will phase out of pre-registration this Saturday.

Everyone who has pre-registered will have been contacted by then, Governor Larry Hogan said at a news conference Wednesday.

Gov. Hogan also shared that, effective immediately, masks are no longer required outdoors in Maryland

In Virginia, there is no longer a need to pre-register in Prince William or Arlington counties, or in Alexandria.

Pre-registrations are still being used in other areas, such as Fairfax County.