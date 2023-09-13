Video released of special police officer shot, killed inside Anacostia Library

Retired Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Jesse Porter is currently in prison for Maurica Manyan's death.

WASHINGTON — Surveillance video obtained by WUSA9 shows the moments a special police officer was shot and killed during a training exercise inside the Anacostia Library last year. Retired Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Jesse Porter is currently in prison for the officer's death.

Porter pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in June as part of a plea agreement, which was originally a second-degree murder charge. He is serving a three-year sentence.

Porter killed 25-year-old Maurica Manyan following a baton and handcuff technique training at the library. They were taking photos after the class wrapped up for the day, according to charging documents in the case. In the 6-minute soundless video, you see Porter step away from the group, pulled a gun from his holster, turn and point it at them all before shooting Manyan.

Manyan staggers back, holding her chest before collapsing on the ground. The group, which included five people plus Porter, appear shocked at first before responding by making calls and performing CPR. Porter is seen with his hands over his head, jumping around and checking on Manyan, before he joins in on CPR.

According to one witness, Porter said, "I thought I had my training gun. Why did I do this? Is she OK?"

Defense attorney Brian McDaniel argued during the sentencing hearing that Porter was remorseful for his actions, although he never answered exactly why he pulled the trigger. Despite Manyan's family and friends labeling his client as a murderer, McDaniel called the incident a "tragic accident." He also disputed claims that Porter was under the influence at the time of the training and was making advances the day before.

That surveillance video was released Wednesday. An edited version can be seen below; the video is paused at the moment of the shooting.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.



The defense and loved ones clashed over what they perceived happened after viewing surveillance video from inside the library.

"Anybody that reviews the videotape could see this was an accident," McDaniel told WUSA9. "His initial reaction after he accidentally shot Ms. Manyan was one of shock. We believe the sentence reflects what obviously happened."

Porter may have briefly apologized to Manyan's loved ones but they walked out of the courtroom upset by the three-year sentencing, the lowest end of the sentencing guidelines.

The prosecution requested the judge to hand down a seven-year sentence, the maximum allowed.

"The plea deal should've never been on the table," brother Radcliffe Mayan told WUSA9. "We know who did it. There is no justification like I said on why. He should've been sentenced a year ago. And for this process to be drawn out is unreasonable. Who do we have to blame for this? They obviously don't want to blame him. So do we blame D.C. for hiring him?"

Family members argued the judge should not give him a "slap on the wrist" because his behavior was negligent and reckless for someone with decades worth of law enforcement and public safety experience.

"You aimed it at her heart and I heard she groaned three times," Manyan's great aunt Cynthia Marshall said. "You're consumed with evil. An ex-policeman should be protecting instead of murder. You murdered her and the death penalty is too good for you."

The group had been handling training guns during the day and Porter and others were packing up and putting away props just prior to the incident, according to the police report.

Manyan was a Special Police Officer for D.C. Public Libraries. According to D.C. Police, Special Police officers are commissioned to protect a specific property. The officers can carry a weapon and make arrests at that location. SPOs must also be licensed and undergo training.

The family still questions why Porter brought a live gun inside the library and is pursuing action to determine if policies were violated.

"Watching Officer Maurica fight for her life on the floor of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library with her killer towering over her in her final moments was nothing short of heartbreaking," a family representative added. "The District of Columbia bears a heavy responsibility for allowing such a tragedy to occur in a public library against one of their own public servants. We are calling for an investigation into the multiple suspected policy violations we observed on the surveillance footage which included allowing Porter to enter the library with a loaded gun and permitting him to remain, just feet from where Officer Manyan was gunned down – uncuffed and armed with the weapon that killed her, surrounded by his former MPD colleagues."

Among the people in the courtroom include Manyan's 5-year-old son. Close to a dozen people gave their victim impact statements including aunt Geraldine Manyan. She said the lighter sentencing is only adding to the torment the family has endured the last year.

"We're heavily disappointed in this system that we trusted to deliver justice for us," Geraldine Manyan said. "She was trying to do the job that he spent 33 years doing. She never got the opportunity to fulfill that. We're angry. We understand it's ok, it's a tragedy, but at the end of the day, give a satisfaction that this man is at least going to do time for the crime that he committed. Seven years is not enough."