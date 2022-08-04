Pedestrian struck, killed in Northwest DC

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the fatal crash

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from April 8, 2022.

A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car at the intersection of N. Capitol Street and Florida Avenue, Northwest, according to police.

A watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's third district said they received a call to investigate a crash around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver stayed on the scene, according to police. The driver was not hurt.

MPD investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the deadly crash. The intersection was closed early Monday for the investigation. Police originally said the road was back open, but later said the unit block of Florida Avenue, NW, between Q and North Capitol Streets will remain closed until further notice

The victim has not been identified by police.

Police have not released any additional details and the investigation is ongoing.