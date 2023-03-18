x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Officials: US Park Police officer shoots person in Northeast DC

A person is injured after being shot by U.S. Park Police officer in Northeast D.C.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Park Police officer shot a person in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened in the 300 block of 36th Street Northeast D.C around 9:30 a.m.

Southbound DC-295 was temporarily shut down from Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue to East Capitol but has since been reopened. 

Related Articles

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.  

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

5-year-old dies four days after Southeast DC apartment fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out