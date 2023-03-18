Officials: US Park Police officer shoots person in Northeast DC

A person is injured after being shot by U.S. Park Police officer in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Park Police officer shot a person in Northeast D.C. Saturday morning, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The incident happened in the 300 block of 36th Street Northeast D.C around 9:30 a.m.

Southbound DC-295 was temporarily shut down from Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue to East Capitol but has since been reopened.