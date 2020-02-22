WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one injured on Saturday in the 6000 block of 13th Street NW around 5 p.m.

Brandon Todd, a D.C. Councilmember, is the one who broke the news on Twitter around 8 p.m.

A woman, man and juvenile were the three people shot, said D.C. Police. At this time, it is not known which of the two have died.

D.C. Police said it's asking the public to be on the lookout for a small black vehicle that was seen fleeing the shooting scene.

No further information has been released by D.C. Police, but WUSA9 is working to learn more details.

