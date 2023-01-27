This DC restaurant made it on Yelp's 'Top 100 US Restaurants 2023' list

Over the past decade, the list has recognized 775 restaurants across 376 cities in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — If you haven't been to this D.C. restaurant yet, you might want to go. According to Yelp, it ranks in the top 100 places to eat in the country.

In Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, D.C.'s Falafel Inc made the cut for 2023 — coming in at number 31 in the U.S. The eatery located near Georgetown University is the world's first falafel casual fast food franchise serving authentic vegetarian falafel, hummus, bowls and sides, according to a news release.

Yelp said that Falafel Inc also partners with the UN World Food Programme and donates a portion of their proceeds in support of refugees in need across the globe. The affordable, counter service spot has been deemed fan favorite in the District by the list.

In a post on Instagram, the restaurant announced the news by saying, "MEGA NEWS!!!! Falafel Inc has been named one of America’s TOP 100 Places to Eat! An amazing honor by Yelp especially in this 10 Year Anniversary Edition of their ranking! Huge thank you to all of YOU out there for making this possible. We are planning something BIG for all of us to celebrate together!"

When making the list, Yelp analyzes millions of reviews and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries for its Top 100 Places to Eat list, with no exclusions, from white tablecloth establishments to food trucks and everything in between. Over the past decade, the list has recognized 775 restaurants across 376 cities in the U.S.

This year, only one D.C. location made the list, but the list wouldn't be complete without locations in Virginia and Maryland. Ekiben in Baltimore, Maryland came in at number 17; Bocata Arepa Bar in Glen Allen, Virginia landed at number 67; and 185 in Poquoson, Virginia was crowned number 87.