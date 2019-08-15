WASHINGTON — A new ice cream and dessert shop in Northwest, D.C. appears to have just about everything you need to fill a sweet tooth craving.

"Here’s the Scoop" sells everything from hand-dipped ice cream to milkshakes, to cookies and cakes.

“We are introducing so many different things,” Karin Sellers laughed.

Sellers is a DMV-area native and owner of Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream and Dessert Shop.

“In all actuality I’ve always wanted to open up an ice cream shop because it’s this place that actually makes people happy,” Sellers said.

The mother of two said her family has had a presence along Georgia Avenue stretch near Howard University for more than 30 years.

Sellers said she remembered when some people considered the neighborhoods near her shop dangerous and undesirable to live.

“I’ve seen like the drugs, a lot of the buildings kind of torn down, the community not at its best,” she recalled. “We see the city kind of moving into a better place but sometimes it’s kind of felt that it isn’t really for us as black D.C. residents who have been here for a long time to be able to take advantage.”

Sellers said she felt welcomed into the neighborhood as a business owner by longtime residents and seniors in the neighborhood’s black community.

Here’s the Scoop operates as much more than an ice cream shop – Sellers is also operating the storefront as a dream incubator.

“I do want to showcase a lot of new talents,” Sellers said. “Most of my baked goods are baked by up-and-coming, local bakers,” she pointed to cakes in her front display case.

Sellers also plans to be a source of information for the community and area youth.

“My main focus are young, black talents,” she said. “How to help you to feel strong in who you are and be the best person that you can be.”

Here’s the Scoop is located at 2824 Georgia Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

