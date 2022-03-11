Police arrest teen in connection with $100,000 DC eyeglass store robery that involved multiple suspects

Multiple individuals were involved in a robbery Monday at Georgetown Optician, police say. A group of suspects led officers on a chase that resulted in a crash.

WASHINGTON — On Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were lead on a police chase, then a crash in Virginia after that a 16-year-old boy was arrested, for allegedly helping steal more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from an Optician store in Georgetown.

According to MPD On March 3 the Georgetown Optician on Wisconsin Ave was robbed by multiple suspects.

A witness said that the a group of suspects forced their way into the store. A suspect then told a witness to get down and motioned he had a weapon.

The rest of the suspects then stole property out of the display case, which totaled to about $102,000!!

The suspects then fled the crime scene on foot to the a car that was parked out front, and a chase ensued down Dumbarton St NW.

Per Police Report for the unarmed robbery of a eye glass store in NW on Wisconsin Ave on Monday. The 16-year-oldallegedly stole more than 100k were of merchandise After the then then lead police on a chase and crashed in VA, he was charged with Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment pic.twitter.com/irsCd80bfR — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) March 11, 2022

Once the suspects fled the scene the car ended up driving extremely fast during a police pursuit, the suspects then crashed the car on the George Washington Parkway near Spout Run in Virginia. MPD said that there are two people in custody, there are no injuries to either of the suspects or anyone involved.

On Monday, March 7, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment.