Police arrest teen in connection with $100,000 DC eyeglass store robery that involved multiple suspects

WASHINGTON — On Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were lead on a police chase, then a crash in Virginia after that a 16-year-old boy was arrested, for allegedly helping steal more than $100,000 worth of merchandise from an Optician store in Georgetown.
According to MPD On March 3 the Georgetown Optician on Wisconsin Ave was robbed by multiple suspects.
A witness said that the a group of suspects forced their way into the store. A suspect then told a witness to get down and motioned he had a weapon.
The rest of the suspects then stole property out of the display case, which totaled to about $102,000!!
The suspects then fled the crime scene on foot to the a car that was parked out front, and a chase ensued down Dumbarton St NW.
Once the suspects fled the scene the car ended up driving extremely fast during a police pursuit, the suspects then crashed the car on the George Washington Parkway near Spout Run in Virginia. MPD said that there are two people in custody, there are no injuries to either of the suspects or anyone involved.
On Monday, March 7, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment.
This comes as a rash of juvenile robberies have occurred in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area, including a case where multiple teens, including a 13 and 15-year-old who were arrested for 13 crimes including carjacking, armed robbery and assault in 24 hours.