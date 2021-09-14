The Alibi Restaurant in DC destroyed in blazing fire

WASHINGTON — A D.C. restaurant known for its British and American bar food was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.
D.C. Fire and EMS said crews were called to the two-story commercial building fire that housed The Alibi Restaurant located on the 200 block of 2nd Street Northwest around 6 a.m., officials said.
Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene to knock out the aggressive flames. Crews entered the burning building and knocked out flames in the basement before hitting hotspots on the first and second floors of the building.
Officials said there were no injuries reported.
As of 8 a.m., firefighters were at the scene checking for more hotspots and extinguishing flames in the attic, officials said.
Additional units were later called to the scene to assess the fire damage.
At this time, the cause of the fire remains unknown.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.
