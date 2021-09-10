DMV eateries rank in top 100 of America's favorite restaurants

Open Table says 5 local restaurants are in the top 100 Best Neighborhood Gems for America for 2021 with outdoor dining.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A great restaurant is comprised of more than just good food. Atmosphere is often a large contender. And with safety a priority, choosing the perfect restaurant can be even more challenging. To make that a little easier the DC area has 5 eateries to choose from that rank in the top 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 based on users' reviews. Here is the list:

Bistro L’Hermitage - Woodbridge, VA

Claire’s at the Depot - Warrenton, VA

La Piquette - Washington D.C.

Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza + Tap - Alexandria, VA

Ruthie’s All-Day - Arlington, VA

Many restaurants took a hit during the pandemic as diners stayed home, but those that did and do venture out are looking for exceptional hospitality and safe and secure options.

"The time to 'dine on' with safety top of mind is now," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. "With the proper precautions, we want people to get back to their favorite restaurants and support local businesses while enjoying the last bit of summer."

According to Open Table the list of honorees was determined after analyzing internal data generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "neighborhood gems" and "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

The report goes on to say that 35% of those surveyed want to take a break from cooking at home and over a quarter (27%) would dine out for every meal if they could.

Eating out daily may not fit everyone's desire or budget but nearly half (47%) planning to dine at a restaurant at least once a week in the next three months.

If you are looking to do so, check out any on the list in our area and let us know what you think at greatdaywash@wusa9.com.