Teen shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northeast D.C. Monday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Division Avenue for a shooting around 1 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy who had been shot. The teen was taken to an area hospital for help and remains in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man around 140 pounds, wearing a black mask, beige pants, a black jacket and New Balance shoes. He was last seen running toward 5201 Hayes St.

There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

MPD has closed the roadway until further notice while officers investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details become available.