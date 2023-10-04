Man shot to death in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying any suspects connected to the shooting death of a 51-year-old D.C. man.
According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 2600 block of Kent Village Drive just after 11 p.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Michael Westpoint, had been shot. He died at the scene.
Investigators are working to identify any suspects and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in Westpoint's death.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.
