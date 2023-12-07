Man killed by driver fleeing officers for an expired registration near the White House, Secret Service says

A 13-year-old girl was hit and treated at the scene for minor injuries. A 75-year-old man was also hit and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

WASHINGTON — The United States Secret Service is searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision at the National Mall, the agency said Wednesday.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Secret Service officers attempted to stop a car at the intersection of 17th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW for an expired registration.

Investigators claim the suspect indicated that they would pull over but then quickly fled southbound on 17th Street NW.

This is when the suspect went through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk, according to the Secret Service.

A 13-year-old girl was hit and treated at the scene for minor injuries. A 75-year-old man from Philadelphia was also hit and transported to George Washington University Hospital where he later died.

Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing southbound.

Constitution Avenue between 14th Street and 19th Street has reopened since the crash.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts or identity is asked to call 911 immediately.

A man was tragically killed today by a driver who fled officers for an expired registration. Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim's family Statement below from Uniformed Division pic.twitter.com/ZLQGA8lROb — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 12, 2023

