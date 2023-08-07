Woodbridge man charged for driving drunk, fatally striking pedestrian in roadway

This is the 4th deadly pedestrian-related crash in the county this year.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 33-year-old Woodbridge man faces charges for striking and killing a pedestrian with his car while allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday.

At 2:13 a.m., detectives say the driver of a 2010 BMW was heading east on Columbia Pike near Lincolnia Road in Fairfax County when it struck a pedestrian.

Police the driver of the car, 33-year-old Benjamin Lopez Encinas, did not stop at the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian was later identified by investigators as 26-year-old Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez.

Officers were eventually able to locate the suspect vehicle and all its occupants in the 6100 block of Marshall Drive.

This is when detectives brought Encinas into custody and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol. He has since been transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.

In 2022, there were 5 pedestrian-related fatal crashes.

