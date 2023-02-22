Investigation underway after ATMs were found dumped in a DC creek

DC Police say they are working with local and federal law enforcement agencies to determine the origin of the ATMs.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Neighbors along Watts Branch Creek in Northeast D.C. say it is not uncommon to see things dumped in the creek, but in the last three months, they've noticed broken ATM machines submerged in the water.

DC Police say they are actively investigating the illegal dumping of these machines with their local and federal law enforcement partners. Investigators are working to determine the origin of the devices as well as the people behind the illegal dumping.

The ATMs have been dumped along the creek between 55th Street Northeast and 57th Street Northeast.

While on the scene, our WUSA9 crew counted at least six ATM machines, but District officials say there are a lot more.

Clearly someone is NOT paying attention to the NO DUMPING sign here at Watts Branch Creek in Northeast DC were several ATM machines have been dumped. DC Police telling us that they are investigating this alongside federal agencies. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/x6FqX0nFyU — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) February 22, 2023

We have walked down the trail and have counted at least 6, but we are told DC officials say there are a lot more. One here near Dix St. NE is clearly labeled MARYLAND ATM. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/FL4qUrWkbO — Rafael Sánchez-Cruz (@rafasanchezcruz) February 22, 2023

Residents say the machines became visible from the road and pathway during the winter when the leaves started falling off the trees in the area. They think that this area has become a dumping ground for the stolen ATM machines seen across the region.

One of the devices was clearly labeled "Maryland ATM", but had been broken and eroded by the water.

A "No Dumping" sign near the creek clearly states that penalties for illegal dumping include fines of up to $40,000, jail time for up to five years, and the loss of a business or drivers license.

Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in the District. Investigators are still trying to determine who is responsible for dumping hundreds of car tires in Anacostia Park in December.

The Department of Public Works says last fiscal year, they received more than 13,000 calls for service related to dumping.