How do you feel about D.C.’s dockless bike program?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) wants to know how dockless bike/scooter users and non-users like the system.

The dockless vehicle demonstration project began in September 2017.

The pilot was recently extended through August 2018 to collect data from riders during the warmer summer months.

City leaders launched a survey in the month of May in hopes of getting a better understanding of how dockless bikes fit into the District’s existing bike share program.

The survey asks participants to evaluate the program and offer perspective.

The survey deadline is June 1, 2018.

DDOT is using feedback it received at the beginning of the pilot to address concerns and find solutions.

There are currently seven privately-owned dockless vehicle companies operating in D.C.

