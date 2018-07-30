WASHINGTON -- It's the bromance a lot of people have come to know and love: Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

The former president and vice president has had some memorable bromance moments from when they participated in "Let's Move!" campaign together to celebrating birthdays with friendship bracelets.

Since leaving office in 2016, the Obamas have kept a fairly low profile, but have resurfaced into headlines in the last few days. The latest igniting the bromance flame.

Obama and Biden met for lunch in Georgetown on Monday at Dog Tag Bakery.

It was all to support the bakery's mission of empowering veterans with service-connected disabilities, military spouses and military caregivers.

Whatever the reason, the public loves to see these two hanging out together.

