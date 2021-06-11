x
Double shooting in Southeast DC leaves one man dead, police say

The double shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Hillside Road in Southeast.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WASHINGTON — One person was killed, and another was injured, after a double shooting around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Hillside Road in Southeast, according to D.C. Police in a statement to WUSA9. 

Police officers arrived at the shooting after reports coming from the area about gunfire.

Officers found the two victims at the scene, with one found breathing and conscious. The other man, who eventually died, was found by officers not conscious and breathing, according to D.C. Police. 

No suspect has been arrested for this double shooting, but D.C. Police did say that are looking for a person that was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans that was last seen walking on Ridge Road towards a community center at that area. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

