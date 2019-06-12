WASHINGTON — The District prepared for another round of Climate Change protests in Downtown D.C. on Friday morning.

Back in September, Shutdown D.C. caused traffic disruptions to protest the state of climate change legislation in Congress. Multiple organizations were unified under one banner to take drastic action.

Thirty-two protesters were arrested after blocking intersections across the District.

This time, the group is marching to The World Bank.

In a statement, the organizers said: “Climate rebels will blockade the streets surrounding the World Bank's global headquarters and demand that the Bank fully divest from fossil fuels immediately.”

The reason for Friday’s protest is twofold. This week global leaders are meeting in Madrid, Spain to discuss the state of the climate. Friday is also the same day as the Youth Climate Strike nationally.

After the street blockade, protesters will join actress Jane Fonda’s weekly “Fire Drill Fridays” protest outside the Capitol.

