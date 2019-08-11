WASHINGTON — For the first Friday in weeks, actress Jane Fonda was not arrested after protesting for climate change.

Fonda has vowed to protest and get arrested every Friday in D.C. as part of the weekly climate change rally. She has since kept her promise and demonstrates along with others in D.C., except this time, she won't spend a night in jail.

Fonda's activism for climate change has led to her arrest every Friday since she started protesting on Capitol Hill.

Her first arrest was Oct. 11, where she and 16 other demonstrators were taken into custody after protesting on the Capitol steps.

U.S. Capitol Police said that all 16 people were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the Capitol and were charged with D.C. Code 22-1307; crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Her second arrest was Oct. 18 when she was accompanied by actor Sam Waterston, who is known for his role in Law and Order. The two were arrested after protesting in front of the Library of Congress.

Her third arrest was Oct. 25 when she was taken into custody with actor Ted Danson. Capitol police arrested the duo after demonstrating in front of the Capitol building.

Her most recent arrest was Nov. 1, when she was arrested inside the Hart Senate building. Actresses Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener joined Fonda in the protest efforts.

The 82-year-old actress moved to D.C. earlier this fall to protest climate change. Fonda said she will continue to protest at the Capitol every Friday through January.

Photos: Jane Fonda arrested every Friday at the Capitol Jane Fonda arrested for the first time on the Capitol steps on October 11, 2019. This is the second time Fonda has been arrested in the District. Actress and activist Jane Fonda is arrested at the Capitol for the third time for blocking the street after she and other demonstrators called on Congress for action to address climate change, in Washington, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

