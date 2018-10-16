WASHINGTON -- The Archdiocese of Washington released a list Monday of 31 priests. It names priests involved in cases with credible accusations of abuse.

David Fortwengler says he was only 11 when the abuse happened.

Fortwengler keeps newspaper clippings in his car. Like scars, they are physical reminders of his painful past.

"During the criminal case more info came out, that he had horribly raped two brothers in 1966," said Fortwengler.

Fortwengler's abuser, Robert Petrella was eventually convicted of molesting David and another boy in the 60's, while they were both alter boys at an Oxon Hill, Maryland church.

"I have this part inside me that is so angry and pissed off, I hate carrying that feeling, what would help get rid of it is truth, justice and accountability," said Fortwengler. David says the list gives him little comfort.

And there’s another issue.

SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, released a statement saying the archdiocese's list was incomplete.

The group wants to know why Cradinal McCarrick is not on the list. McCarrick resigned earlier this summer amid sexual abuse allegations.

The Archdiocese of Washington just got back to us on the claims that Cardinal McCarrick's name and the names of other priests are missing.

The Archdiocese says those priests may have ties to the DC area, but did not interact with the Archdiocese of Washington.

They also say that Cardinal McCarrick's name was not included because his abuse claims stem from his time in New York.

