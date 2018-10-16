WASHINGTON -- The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington released the names of 31 clergy members "credibly accused" of sexual abuse.

The list released Monday evening dated back to 1948, but all of those named have either died, been convicted, or removed from the church.

The names were posted on the archdioceses website and released by Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who resigned his post on Friday. Pennsylvania's bombshell report on church abuse said when Wuerl was working in Pittsburgh, he was complicit in covering for abuse by hundreds of clergy.

“This list is a painful reminder of the grave sins committed by clergy, the pain inflicted on innocent young people, and the harm done to the church’s faithfulness, for which we continue to seek forgiveness,” said Wuerl in a statement.

WUSA9 requested further comment from the Archdiocese of Washington, but our message was not returned.

Among those on the list, high-profile pedophiles such as Reverend Thomas Schaefer of Maryland.

Some names, such as popular priest Tom Lyons, came as a shock to Catholics in our area. The newly released list said Lyons died before his abuse was reported.

"Transparency is always a good thing," said Father Peter Daly, who served 23 years as a Catholic priest in Calvert County, Maryland. "The best disinfectant is sunlight."

Daly pointed out that the list does not include other Catholic religious orders such as Jesuits or Dominicans, which make up a large swath of Catholics in our area.

If we can rely on what the archdiocese has put out it means there are no more pedophiles in ministry," said Daly.

