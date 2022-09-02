MPD investigating bomb threats at 4 more DC schools Thursday, while Laurel HS in PG County goes into lockdown

DC's threats come on the heels of 8 threats on Wednesday, for which a 16-year-old boy has been charged. Several threats were also made in Prince George's County.

More D.C. schools are dealing with reported bomb threats on Thursday, just one day after eight threats were investigated by Metropolitan Police Department investigators and federal authorities. And also in the region, Prince George's County authorities confirmed multiple bomb threats to schools in the county on Thursday

MPD is currently investigating threats at H.D. Woodson High School, McKinley Tech High School, IDEA Public Charter School and Cesar Chavez Public Charter School.

A spokesperson from MPD said all four threats came in between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Units with the department's School Safety Division are responding to determine if the threats are credible. Police have not offered additional details about the new round of threats.

In Prince George's County, Laurel High School went on lockdown due to a bomb threat just before noon. Prince George's County Police were notified, and are conducting a search of the building, along with security personnel. Police confirmed that threats were made to other schools, but did not identify them by name as of 12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, eight D.C. schools received bomb threats. Police and federal authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were called to investigate.

Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy from D.C. with terroristic threats in connection to those Wednesday threats.

Earlier this week, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, had to be evacuated from a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School for a separate threat.