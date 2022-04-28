Car crashes into hotel lobby in NW DC; 5 injuries of various degree reported

The vehicle crashed into the glass facade of the Yotel hotel on New Jersey Avenue Northwest.

WASHINGTON — One person was seriously injured and four other people suffered lesser injuries after a car crashed into a hotel lobby in Northwest D.C. on Thursday morning.

DC Fire and EMS reports the crash happened just before 11 a.m. The car with a single person inside went into the lobby through the glass facade of the Yotel hotel on New Jersey Avenue Northwest.

Four patients were transported to local hospitals, with one person said to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries and three with minor injuries. A fifth person was treated on scene for minor injuries and declined to be transported to a hospital.

No structural integrity issues were observed at the building, fire crews said, and a DCRA building inspector has been requested.

An immediate cause of the crash into the building was not immediately known, nor were the identities of those injured.

