x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

NW DC restaurant reopens after car barrels into patrons, leaves 2 dead

“It's really, really hard, but we have a lot of support from the community," Pete Guoskos said.

WASHINGTON — A Northwest DC restaurant has reopened following a horrific accident on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said an elderly driver accidentally drove his car through a group of people who were outside eating at the Parthenon Authentic Greek Cuisine, injuring several people. Two women later died at the hospital.

For 33 years, Parthenon Authentic Greek Cuisine and the Chevy Chase Lounge have been along Connecticut Avenue. Pete Gouskos, the owner, said they have regular customers and that he knows the man who was behind the wheel of the car.

“He's been coming here for 20 years,” he said.

It’s why he knows in his heart, it was truly an accident.

“He was a very nice guy. He comes to the bar, gets a glass of coke and have a hamburger and watches sports,” Gouskos said.

Remnants of the accident still remain. is still in shock at how a beautiful day took such a tragic turn.

“It was the first day we actually had a nice day, people could sit outside and enjoy all the sun on a beautiful day after the rough winter,” Gouskos said.

Parthenon has seen its share of trials because of the pandemic. They were just starting to get back to some sense of normalcy. It’s small trinkets from neighbors that are keeping their spirits high now.

“It's really, really hard, but we have a lot of support from the community. They bring flowers, they bring cards, they, you know, they support us in any way they can.”

Fortunately, the physical damage was minimal and they’ve since reopened their doors. Gouskos said in time, so will their outdoor dining.

“We have people waiting for an hour for a table outside. Might be empty inside, but people are waiting for an hour for a table outside and I don’t think that’s gonna stop me now. This happened, once in a million years. I've been here 33 years and I’ve never had a problem,” he said.

RELATED: 2 dead, 9 injured when car crashes into outdoor seating area of DC restaurant, police say

RELATED: Bowser says she thinks Commanders should strongly consider old RFK Stadium for new stadium

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Bus service in Montgomery County to return to 86% of pre-COVID-19 levels