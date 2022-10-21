'I'm going inside or you do what you have to do' | Man arrested for Supreme Court security incident

Just minutes before a man was arrested for having guns at the U.S. Capitol, another man was taken into custody by Supreme Court Police a block away.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Just minutes before police swarmed the south side of the Supreme Court for a suspicious vehicle, officers on the north side arrested a man trying to get to Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.

According to an alert from the United States Capitol Police (USCP), the suspicious vehicle was found illegally parked in the 100 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast around 3:45 p.m.When officers searched the van, they reportedly found multiple guns.

Officials arrested 80-year-old Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, on multiple charges. Now, WUSA9 has learned just minutes before Capitol Police arrested Payne, Supreme Court Police confronted a man just a block away.

Court records show 73-year-old Melvin Marbrey drove from California and approached the court's north door, saying he was there to meet with Chief Justice John Roberts.

Marbrey allegedly said he "would not leave (until) he was allowed into the building," which police say was closed to the public at the time.

Police say Marbrey claimed he had "higher authority" and showed them a congressional report as his supposed proof. He then reportedly told officers "I'm going inside or you do what you have to do."

Marbrey was arrested just minutes before the scare around the corner.

In DC court Thursday, CBS reports Marbrey invoked sovereign citizen language and questioned the authority of the court and the Justice Department.

When the judge ordered Marbrey to stay away from the Supreme Court, he responded, "I'm not going to stay away. I'm going there now."

While the incidents happened minutes apart, it does not appear that they were connected at this time.

WATCH NEXT: US Capitol Police arrest driver after 3 guns found in Van parked illegally near Capitol