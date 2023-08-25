Here's what to do if you have a rodent problem and your landlord isn't helping

The DC Office of Attorney General said residents with a landlord problem can report it to the OAG’s Office of Consumer Protection.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Bree Ferrarl claims she's been living in her Northeast, D.C. apartment with mice, rats and roaches since April, and her apartment complex has offered no assistance in fixing the problems. Out of frustration, she began documenting her experience on TikTok in June. The video is now going viral.

Ferrarl told WUSA9 she pays $2,600 a month and keeps her apartment clean, yet rarely feels comfortable sleeping in it. She says nothing has been done.

“As you can see, I keep my bag here, because I go to my boyfriend’s house, because I’m terrified,” Ferrarl said.

According to the District of Columbia Tenant Bill of Rights, a "landlord must maintain your apartment and all common areas of the building in compliance with the housing code, including keeping the premises safe and secure and free of rodents and pests."

If a renter reports a problem to their landlord and nothing is done, further action can be taken. The DC Office of Attorney General suggests reporting landlord problems to the OAG’s Office of Consumer Protection.

Here are a few tips on how to effectively do so:

Document the problem with pictures, videos or emails. Track all of conversations with the landlord, and any action the landlord takes to fix the issues. Write your name, unit number and be sure to time stamp everything.

Residents can also request a housing code inspection. If the inspector finds a code violation in the unit or building, the inspector can issue Notices of Violation ordering a landlord to make repairs.