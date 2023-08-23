'This is supposed to be a luxury apartment, not a pet store' | Mice infestation at Maryland apartments draws concern

WUSA9 spoke to the apartment managers, they had no comment on the mice problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARGO, Md. — Some residents at the Ascend Apollo apartments say they have been living with mice.

“This is supposed to be a luxury apartment, not a pet store,” one resident said who lives on the 4th floor.

He told WUSA9 that he first noticed the mice in March.

“You can even hear them in the wall at night. That’s the most scary part,” he said.

WUSA9 stopped by the apartment complex on Wednesday to check it out. We saw all the traps, but no mice. But the residents shared images and videos of the mice they have seen.

One resident said he has reported the issue about half a dozen times.

He told us that pest control has stopped by four times and he’s even set up traps himself.

He told WUSA9 his only option now is to move to another unit or pay to break his lease.

“I can no longer live here, so I reached out to you, to make myself heard. They were very dismissive, they didn’t seem to care,” he said.

WUSA9 stopped by the leasing office. We spoke to the property manager and reached out to the operations director. We explained the issue, asked if there was anything that could be done for the residents, and received no comment in return.

The resident was eventually able to break his lease with no fee, but others weren’t so lucky.

“I was concerned about the health of not just myself, but of those I live with. They do have respiratory illnesses and I didn’t want that to be exacerbated by roach droppings," another resident of the building said.

The second resident said she had a roach problem and the apartment complex was unresponsive.

Breaking her lease and moving wasn’t feasible with a 7-year-old. She spent weeks trying to get rid of the roaches and spent hundreds of dollars on cleaning supplies.

To this day, residents say they are still finding mice and the apartment managers have found no solution. Instead, they were told the nearby construction was to blame.

“A lot of things were blamed on construction that’s going on but that just started." a resident said.