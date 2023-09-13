DC youth honored at Right Direction Awards

30 recipients of the Right Direction Awards are recognized for their resiliency, leadership and achievements

WASHINGTON — More than two dozen young people will be celebrated Wednesday night during the Right Direction Awards in D.C. The initiative is meant to celebrate resiliency, leadership and achievements. Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced 30 award recipients from across the District's eight wards.

“Young people across the District everyday are doing extraordinary things, often against extraordinary odds. At the Office of the Attorney General, we recognize the importance of elevating, highlighting and celebrating positive youth achievements so they can become the next generation of changemakers and leaders,” said AG Schwalb in a press statement. “We understand it is critical to listen to young people and incorporate their perspectives into our work. Each of tonight’s awardees fills me with inspiration – they are proof that the District’s future – and indeed our country’s future – is bright.”

The 30 people selected for the 2023 awards demonstrated perseverance through adversity, acted as change agents and leaders, and worked to have a positive impact on their community and improve the lives of others.

One of those people is 20-year-old Termane Jay Jr. He is a mentor at Life Pieces to Masterpieces, an arts-based youth development organization based in Ward 7. Jay grew up in Ward 7 and sees his role as "helping children become the best version of themselves."

At Life Pieces, Jay works closely with 3- and 4-year-old boys, offering them kindness, reassurance, and reminding them that it is okay to express their emotions.

Another awardee is 17-year-old Shakayla Clark-Day. She overcame being homeless at a young age, and is now involved with an organization called Shoes for the Homeless, where she collects shoes for homeless men, women and children. She then donates them to those in need.

Since establishing the Right Direction Awards in 2015, the Office of the Attorney General has recognized over 175 young people as Right Direction Award recipients.

Here's a full list of this year's recipients:

Aniya Coffey , 17 years old, Ward 8

, 17 years old, Ward 8 Termane Jay Jr. , 20 years old, Ward 7

, 20 years old, Ward 7 Nyzear Allen , 14 years old, Ward 8

, 14 years old, Ward 8 Nieja Green , 19 years old, Ward 4

, 19 years old, Ward 4 Tyrik Barrett , 18 years old, Ward 8

, 18 years old, Ward 8 Simaya Hammond , 17 years old, Ward 7

, 17 years old, Ward 7 Colette Gregg , 14 years old, Ward 5

, 14 years old, Ward 5 Donnie Coleman , 18 years old, Ward 7

, 18 years old, Ward 7 Derek Stevens , 23 years old, Ward 4

, 23 years old, Ward 4 Ana Bonilla , 20 years old, Ward 4

, 20 years old, Ward 4 Cateo Hilton , 19 years old, Ward 7

, 19 years old, Ward 7 Tre'Von Davis , 22 years old, Ward 7

, 22 years old, Ward 7 Leia Stephens , 19 years old, Ward 7

, 19 years old, Ward 7 Ja’Sean Davi s, 18 years old, Ward 7

s, 18 years old, Ward 7 Silas Alemayehu , 17 years old, Ward 7

, 17 years old, Ward 7 Justice Thurston , 22 years old, Ward 8

, 22 years old, Ward 8 Audriauna Penny , 18 years old, Ward 8

, 18 years old, Ward 8 Tory'elle Coleman , 19 years old, Ward 7

, 19 years old, Ward 7 Amina Gassaway , 19 years old, Ward 7

, 19 years old, Ward 7 Najah Brooks , 20 years old, Ward 5

, 20 years old, Ward 5 Alicia Heredia , 20 years old, Ward 3

, 20 years old, Ward 3 Lynni Thomas , 17 years old, Ward 8

, 17 years old, Ward 8 Charley Anderson , 17 years old, Ward 5

, 17 years old, Ward 5 Shakayla Clark-Day , 17 years old, Ward 5

, 17 years old, Ward 5 Daneiell Bigby , 18 years old, Ward 8

, 18 years old, Ward 8 Francisco Borges , 20 years old, Ward 1

, 20 years old, Ward 1 Stanford Fitzgerald , 17 years old, Ward 5

, 17 years old, Ward 5 Cenia Barrera , 16 years old, Ward 7

, 16 years old, Ward 7 Arayah Shelton , 17 years old, Ward 8

, 17 years old, Ward 8 Kemry Hughes - Youth Empowerment Recognition Award