Thousands of students volunteer for the 10th annual Howard University Day of Service

WASHINGTON — For 10 years, students have come together to volunteer in their community as part of Howard University's Day of Service.

HUDOS is coordinated by the Office of the Dean of the Chapel and is modeled after the University’s nationally recognized Alternative Spring Break (ASB) program. HUDOS provides students with service-learning opportunities across the Washington metropolitan area as a part of the student’s orientation to the University.

The 10th HUDOS was held on Friday and an estimated 1,500 students were expected to volunteer in an effort to emphasize community building. Howard University says that is done through seven service-learning initiatives:

Addressing educational disparities

Environmental injustices

Food and housing insecurities

Health disparities

Poverty

Voter suppression

Violence.

The Sasha Bruce Youthwork, a youth shelter in D.C., was one of 63 sites students used to offer service to people through D.C. Friday. At the shelter, students assembled furniture and make one house a home for young people in foster care and are coming to D.C. in need of transitional housing.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us to have our students engage with community and show that we are truly committed to our mission and motto of truth and service," said Monica Lewis, Assistant Vice President of Strategic Communications at Howard University.