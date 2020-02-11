President Trump supporters hold car rally on Beltway ahead of Election Day

The groups from all around the I-495 corridor entered the Capital Beltway at their nearest access point and drove 65 miles.

WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump supporters gathered Sunday and drove across the Beltway to support his reelection campaign two days before Tuesday's election.

The groups from all around the I-495 corridor entered the Capital Beltway at their nearest access point, and drove 65 miles, completing one loop on the beltway, said organizers of the event.

Organizers of the event said they asked group participants to drive carefully and obey traffic laws.

Spotted in Prince George’s County : approximately 40 car caravan of Trump supporters participating in a car parade down the highway causing heavy traffic. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/XpwDDRCrt0 — JC Whittington (@JCWhittington_) November 1, 2020

President Trump is down in some national polls by more than 10 points to former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden.