Police search for suspect who took photo of woman in Target dressing room

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect they say took a picture of a woman while she was in a store dressing room.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to a Target in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest just after 1:15 p.m.
When officers arrived they learned that a suspect had used a cell phone to take a photo of a woman while she was in the Target dressing room. The suspect ran away before police arrived.
A nearby surveillance camera captured footage of the wanted voyeur.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Crime Solvers of D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for a crime committed in D.C.
The Stafford County Sheriff's office has charged a "Peeping Tom" who was allegedly spying on women in a locker room at Onelife Fitness on Garrisonville Road in Stafford, Virginia.
