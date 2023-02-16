Police search for suspect who took photo of woman in Target dressing room

When officers arrived, they learned that a suspect had used a cell phone to take a photo of a woman while she was in the Target dressing room.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect they say took a picture of a woman while she was in a store dressing room.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to a Target in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest just after 1:15 p.m.

When officers arrived they learned that a suspect had used a cell phone to take a photo of a woman while she was in the Target dressing room. The suspect ran away before police arrived.

A nearby surveillance camera captured footage of the wanted voyeur.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Crime Solvers of D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for a crime committed in D.C.

MPD seeks a suspect in a Voyeurism offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/r1EHe8Zyfq pic.twitter.com/gEmdTdFaxQ — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 17, 2023