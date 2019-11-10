WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by a 14-year-old girl after a dispute Friday at the Capitol South station, Metro police said.

Metro Transit police and other authorities were called to he 300 block of 1st St SE for the report of a stabbing.

The victim walked up to the station kiosk and collapsed. He was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

The suspect is described as a black girl, about 100 pounds, with short dreadlocks and wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, police said.

Metro Transit police said there is no delays to trains at this time, but trains on Blue/Orange/Silver are bypassing the station. Commuters are advised to use Federal Center SW or Eastern Market as alternates.

