Pickleball set to take over the National Mall

WASHINGTON — Get ready D.C.! Picklers are about to take over the National Mall.
From Sept. 28 to 30, the first-ever National Mall of Pickleball tournament will take place in partnership with the Trust for the National Mall and Humana.
The free, three-day tournament will feature programming including a media showdown, celebrity matches, instructor-led lessons and clinics, and so much more. For a full schedule of events, click here.
Officials say the pickleball tournament is intended to celebrate the benefits of pickleball and America’s seniors, who pioneered this wildly popular, multi-generational sport. In addition, officials hope the National Mall of Pickleball will drive support for the preservation of the National Mall as a space where all are welcome to connect, unite, reflect and recreate.
Court and clinic reservations open at noon on September 14.
Picklers can book their free court or lesson online here.
Paddles and balls will be available to borrow onsite.
Whether you identify as a pro pickler or newbie, officials say there will be something for all skill levels and ages.
