DC's pro pickleball team gives back to University of Maryland club

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and D.C. Pickleball Team (DCPT) is the newest professional team to join Major League Pickleball. Now, the team is giving back to help grow the sport.

D.C.'s newest professional sports team announced a partnership with the University of Maryland Pickleball Club. The team donated professional-level pickleball equipment including JOOLA pickleball paddles to the University of Maryland Pickleball Club on Tuesday.

DCPT aims to unite communities through the accessible sport of pickleball, and to help grow and elevate the sport in every way possible. When DCPT learned of the club’s mission to give students the opportunity to learn and play the sport of pickleball, meet new people, and stay active on campus there was immediate interest in helping support the club’s mission.

“D.C. Pickleball Team is grateful for the opportunity to donate professional level JOOLA paddles to the University of Maryland Pickleball Club,” said Adam Behnke, Chief Operating Officer of D.C. Pickleball Team. “We were inspired by the club’s enthusiasm for the sport from the first time we connected and appreciate their commitment to bringing pickleball to the University of Maryland campus. We look forward to seeing the players take their game to the next level with the new paddles and supporting both the game and their club.”

DCPT's ownership group boasts some big names including Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and Odell Beckham Jr.