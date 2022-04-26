Bouncer accused of punching, killing DC man outside Philly gay bar turns himself in

41-year-old Eric Pope died outside the Tabu Bar & Lounge in Philly after being punched by bouncer Kenneth Frye, surveillance video shows.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above is from April 26, before Frye turned himself in.

A bouncer wanted for the murder of a D.C. man outside of a gay bar in Philadelphia has turned himself in, CBS Philly reports.

A warrant for the arrest of Kenneth Frye was issued on Wednesday. Frye is accused of punching and killing 41-year-old Eric Pope outside the Tabu Bar & Lounge before 1 a.m. on April 16 after he was escorted out for being intoxicated. Pope fell to the ground unconscious after the impact.

Surveillance video shows Pope down on the street for about two minutes before he was dragged to the sidewalk by Frye and another person.

The owner of Tabu told our sister station CBS3 "the bouncer involved was not an employee of Tabu and the incident in question did not occur on our property,” adding their management immediately called 911 when they learned what happened and are cooperating with police in the investigation.

It's just really sad," friend Keisha Tate-Brown said. "I would love for justice to be served because we're all seeking it. It's really heartbreaking when you watch the video and you just see how people take matters into their own hands for whatever reason."

Pope was an employee of the Monetary Affairs Division with the Federal Reserve Board. That is where Tate-Brown first met him seven years ago and stayed friends even after she left the Federal Reserve. She described Pope, who was originally from Massachusetts, as someone who always smiled, stayed positive and was generous.

Tate-Brown spoke to Pope a couple of weeks ago before his death because he tried to get her a new job.

"That goes to show how he was always looking out for others," she said. "He has a great heart and great spirit about him. He was always smiling and laughing even when you're down, his personality makes you feel better."

She added how as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Pope was always inclusive.

A spokesperson for the Federal Reserve Board said Pope's coworkers remember him as an energetic, gentle and empathetic person who was strongly motivated by his desire to help others.