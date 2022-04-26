DC man killed after being punched by bouncer in Philadelphia

Surveillance video captured the encounter outside the Tabu Bar & Lounge in Philadelphia on April 16. No charges have been filed and friends are questioning why.

WASHINGTON — A man from the District is dead after he was punched by a bouncer outside a gay bar in Philadelphia, according to authorities.

Police said 41-year-old Eric Pope was punched by a bouncer outside the Tabu Bar & Lounge before 1 a.m. on April 16 after he was escorted out for being intoxicated. He fell to the ground unconscious after the impact.

Pope was not responsive by the time medics arrived. He was transported to the hospital and remained in critical condition until he died on Saturday.

Surveillance video in the area captured Pope approaching the back of a white SUV before the bouncer walked up and punched him once. He fell to the ground and hit his head.

In the video, Pope laid on the street for about two minutes before he was dragged to the street.

No charges have been filed. Friends in D.C. have questioned why the bouncer has not been held accountable yet.

"It's just really sad," friend Keisha Tate-Brown said. "I would love for justice to be served because we're all seeking it. It's really heartbreaking when you watch the video and you just see how people take matters into their own hands for whatever reason."

Pope was an employee of the Monetary Affairs Division with the Federal Reserve Board. That is where Tate-Brown first met him seven years ago and stayed friends even after she left the Federal Reserve. She described Pope, who was originally from Massachusetts, as someone who always smiled, stayed positive and was generous.

Tate-Brown spoke to Pope a couple of weeks ago before his death because he tried to get her a new job.

"That goes to show how he was always looking out for others," she said. "He has a great heart and great spirit about him. He was always smiling and laughing even when you're down, his personality makes you feel better."

She added how as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Pope was always inclusive.

The owner of Tabu told our sister station CBS3 that, "The bouncer involved was not an employee of Tabu and the incident in question did not occur on our property,” adding their management immediately called 911 when they learned what happened and are cooperating with police in the investigation.