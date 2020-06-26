DC paints permanent Pride crosswalk at 17th and P Streets

The colors include those of the transgender Pride flag, and black and brown to represent LGBTQ people of color.

WASHINGTON — June is Pride month, a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Though the city's annual Pride festivities have been canceled due to coronavirus, the city is taking steps to ensure that pride is felt long after the month ends, and to remind the LGBTQ+ community that they are embraced year-round.

On Thursday, D.C. installed a permanent rainbow crosswalk at 17th and P Streets, near Dupont Circle, which has served as the epicenter for gay nightlife dating back to the 1970s.

The crosswalk colors include the traditional colors of the Pride flag -- red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple -- but also includes the colors of the transgender Pride flag -- light blue, pink and white -- along with brown and black stripes to represent LGBTQ persons of color.

"This installation is meant to last several years -- it’s a permanent type of paint that we’re using," Jeff Marootian, director of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), said. "It means a lot to the community, not just on 17th, but the entire city, so we are looking forward to doing more of these."