Over 300 people were arrested Thursday as they protested the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, 293 people were arrested inside the Hart Senate Office Building at around 3:30 p.m. and charged with unlawful crowding and obstructing as they demonstrated.

Nine more people were arrested at around 5:20 p.m. for unlawfully demonstrating on the fourth floor of the Dirksen Senate Office Building, police say.

In all, 302 people were arrested.

While police say they cannot confirm the names of those arrested “due to the large number being processed,” celebrities Amy Schumer and Emily Ratakjowski were part of protests. Ratakjowski posted to Instagram Thursday night that she was arrested.

A week after the Senate Judicial Committee heard testimony from Dr. Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault while they were in high school, hundreds protested outside the Supreme Court and at the Capitol against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

A vote is scheduled for Friday morning.

On Thursday, members of the GOP said that a confidential FBI report on the allegations showed “no hint of misconduct.”

