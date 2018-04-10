WASHINGTON -- Hundreds gathered for a large #CancelKavanaugh demonstration.

This was originally reported to be a star-studded event with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and John Legend. Amy Schumer joined the protesters along with Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY).

RELATED: 'We are your voters!' Energized Kavanaugh protesters put swing vote lawmakers on notice

Also among protesters were celebrities Lena Dunham and Emily Ratajkowski, who posted on Instagram Thursday afternoon that she had been arrested.

View this post on Instagram

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 4, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

They energized the crowd. The protest, overall, seemed to be much larger and more passionate than expected.

“Whose court? Our court!” shouted hundreds gathering by Capitol Hill. They started at the Federal Courthouse on 3rd and Constitution. Then marched to the United States of the Supreme Court.

It was a mash-up the #MeToo movement and politics.

The CWA Union President told WUSA 9, “Every time that Judge Kavanaugh had a chance - the interests of corporate power over working people, he chose corporate powers.”

VERIFY: Is Kavanaugh's family in hiding, home vandalized?

Nikisha Lango, also with CWA, said she didn’t just have to be there. She wanted to protest, saying she stands for honesty and truth.

“I have to say that I felt that if he were just more honest about what happened and acted a little more empathetic towards what Dr. Ford, I think it would be easier for others to stand him being on the Supreme Court,” said Lango.

Some came from New Jersey and New York to march, including the leaders of the Women’s March. They led protesters right past the U.S. Capitol where inside, Senators were reviewing the latest FBI findings on Judge Kavanaugh.

The protest had tense moments. Capital Police yelled over loudspeaker for the march to keep moving or they would be arrested.

Several people were later cuffed after a planned action inside the Hart Senate Office Building, according to several tweets.

One Kavanaugh supporter challenged the hundreds of protesters as they marched.

“I believe the only reason that they’re out here is because they’re afraid of Roe vs. Wade being overturned and I support that as well,” said Ben Bergquam.

“He has revealed who he truly is at that Thursday hearing – to be a political operative, a Republican partisan operative...” Josh Boxeman told WUSA 9, he believes Kavanaugh has no place on the Supreme Court.

The Me Too Movement also had a large presence at Thursday demonstration. Survivors of sexual assault, including several women and at least one man, shared their personal survivor stories from the steps of the Supreme Court.

© 2018 WUSA